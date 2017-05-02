Littermate syndrome is most commonly known as a behavioral issue that can develop if you bring home two puppies from the same litter. However, we are currently dealing with a rarer form of problem wherein people believe your three-year-old dog and your six-month-old dog must be littermates. It’s quite the understandable misunderstanding. For one thing, Penny and Zero are pretty much the exact same size now.

I’m myself am guilty of momentarily mixing the two up while they’re running across the beach. While Penny was once my only flying pup:

These days she’s always accompanied by her wingdog:

It used to be quite clear who was the puppy between the two:

But since Penny is still wild and Zero is still growing, the line has become quite blurred.

For now, it remains difficult to tell where one dog ends and the next begins.

But by the look of things, this won’t be an issue for too much longer. This morning a neighbor I hadn’t seen for a couple months walked up to us and said, “I can’t believe how big your puppy got!”

….while she was petting Penny. And I have a feeling that won’t be the last time it happens. Luckily, Zero doesn’t mind the mix-up so long as he still gets to curl up with his “big” sister.