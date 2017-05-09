Puppy Physics

The laws of physics govern existence with remarkable uniformity. No matter where you go in the universe you are compelled to obey those laws. Well, unless you’re a puppy. In that case, it’s significantly more enjoyable to bend the laws of nature to your whim. Zero, for instance, seems quite certain he can fly. To his credit, he’s had some success lifting off from the sandy beach runway and clearing the fence.
But he always seems affronted by the notion that he ever has to land. Zero may believe he’s as light as a bird, but I do my best to explain why his nickname – “Little Foot” – is quite the opposite of a literal description.
Penny is also grappling with the persistent nature of physical reality. The little puppy she’s confident she can toss by his scruff proves to grow denser by the day.
But who am I to tell my dogs about the immutable physical forces they must contend with? Instead, I let them follow their dreams and get to watch Zero take flight:
Because the true lesson is taught when Zero finally realizes he actually has to return to the ground.
And back here on planet earth? Well, no laws of physics can save you from Penny, so you’d better start running!
What extraordinary photos, Will.
Will, I have enjoyed reading your blog from day one. And I love the action photos! Where does the time go? Your baby boy is growing up. We added to our family a week and a half ago. We now have 3 black labs in our family. Yes, 3!!!!!! We have 12 year old Jasmine, 7 year old Tiana, and 8 week old Elsa. Wish us luck. We are being reminded after 7 years what it is to raise a “baby” again. Lots of work, but also so much fun!!! Thank you for writing and sharing your paw family with us, as always.
Oh man, that is quite the crew you have there! Adding a puppy is always both exhausting and reinvigorating at the same time. Enjoy that puppy stage for as long as you can, it flies by too quickly.
It never fails to bring a smile to my face seeing those two battling it out on the beach…..sand flying, eyes ablaze, what should look like EIGHT legs sometimes looking like twice that many (!) and that pure, unadulterated joy that running FREE brings. Lucky dogs – and the humans who love them……..pretty darn good deal I’d say!
Hugs, Pam (and Teddy too)
Well said. Joy in motion.
