Marking Our Territory

Puppy Physics

May 9, 2017dogs, Rhodesian Ridgeback

The laws of physics govern existence with remarkable uniformity. No matter where you go in the universe you are compelled to obey those laws. Well, unless you’re a puppy. In that case, it’s significantly more enjoyable to bend the laws of nature to your whim. Zero, for instance, seems quite certain he can fly. To his credit, he’s had some success lifting off from the sandy beach runway and clearing the fence.

Rhodesian Ridgeback, puppy, Montrose Dog Beach, Chicago, Marking Our Territory

But he always seems affronted by the notion that he ever has to land. Zero may believe he’s as light as a bird, but I do my best to explain why his nickname – “Little Foot” – is quite the opposite of a literal description.

Rhodesian Ridgeback, puppy, Montrose Dog Beach, Chicago, Marking Our Territory

One of these belongs to a five-month-old puppy, and it ain’t the little one

Penny is also grappling with the persistent nature of physical reality. The little puppy she’s confident she can toss by his scruff proves to grow denser by the day.

Rhodesian Ridgeback, puppy, Montrose Dog Beach, Chicago, Marking Our Territory

Not quite so easy anymore

But who am I to tell my dogs about the immutable physical forces they must contend with? Instead, I let them follow their dreams and get to watch Zero take flight:

Rhodesian Ridgeback, puppy, Montrose Dog Beach, Chicago, Marking Our Territory

Because the true lesson is taught when Zero finally realizes he actually has to return to the ground.

Rhodesian Ridgeback, puppy, Montrose Dog Beach, Chicago, Marking Our Territory

The face you make when you realize you’ve flown a bit too close to the sun

And back here on planet earth? Well, no laws of physics can save you from Penny, so you’d better start running!

Rhodesian Ridgeback, puppy, Montrose Dog Beach, Chicago, Marking Our Territory

20 Comments

Will, I have enjoyed reading your blog from day one. And I love the action photos! Where does the time go? Your baby boy is growing up. We added to our family a week and a half ago. We now have 3 black labs in our family. Yes, 3!!!!!! We have 12 year old Jasmine, 7 year old Tiana, and 8 week old Elsa. Wish us luck. We are being reminded after 7 years what it is to raise a “baby” again. Lots of work, but also so much fun!!! Thank you for writing and sharing your paw family with us, as always.

Reply

It never fails to bring a smile to my face seeing those two battling it out on the beach…..sand flying, eyes ablaze, what should look like EIGHT legs sometimes looking like twice that many (!) and that pure, unadulterated joy that running FREE brings. Lucky dogs – and the humans who love them……..pretty darn good deal I’d say!

Hugs, Pam (and Teddy too)

Reply

