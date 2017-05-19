Marking Our Territory

[VIDEO] Zero’s First Swim Lesson

May 19, 2017dogs, Rhodesian Ridgeback

Rhodesian Ridgebacks are known for being allergic to water, but that’s nothing a bit of fun and encouragement can’t cure!

18 Comments

This was such fun to watch! But don’t I see web feet on these kids on these RR? Seems they should be pretty good swimmers.Zero is going to be ..no doubt.Wishing you many more beach days soon.

I’m so jealous of you right now! It’s glorious in Boston , but sadly my boys have decided to that their solar panels need charging,and they’re not moving until the sun has the audacity to set. I want to play. Can I borrow your guys for the weekend?
Looking for fun, Jo ( Sam and Dean are out of the office)

cuteness in water although few times the look on Zero’s face says it all – Dad, get me out of here. Penny on the hand, loitering in the background – will you just throw that ball.

