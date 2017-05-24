Running Wild

Dogs are wonderfully domesticated pets. My two easily adapt to life in a modern metropolitan city. But inside every dog is a primal switch. If you’ve ever seen it flipped – in a bloodhound following a scent, a bird dog pointing like an arrow, or a cattle dog herding – you know how incredible it is to watch that instinct at work.
Largely due to Penny’s reputation, we haven’t had any lions in the Chicago area recently. Thankfully there is another way for my guys to embrace their inner hunter. Lure coursing is a dog sport where sighthounds chase a mechanically operated “bunny” around a set course. We attended a coursing trial in Indiana over the weekend, and as expected, Penny ran wild. (I have some video of her run I’ll share in a future post.) Since he’s only six-months old (allegedly) Zero only ran a short-course. He chased the lure, but he also chased a butterfly and pretty much anything else that moved. He had quite the time galavanting across the field.
The event also served as a mini-family reunion. John, Penny’s breeder, was there with Penny’s brother, Bullitt. And our new old friend, Max, was there with Penny’s sister, Kali.
Out of their litter, Bullitt inherited the most size, Kali the most sense, and Penny the most shenanigans.
The coursing was a blast, but best of all was the seven Ridgeback playdate which ensued after the trial wrapped up.
After some brief introductions, this Ridgeback pack unleashed a wild rumpus for the better part of an hour. It was such a joy to see these kindred spirits run wild.
We returned that evening to our tame and comfortable apartment, where the Wild Things spent the rest of the weekend sleeping like rocks. (Sleeping also happens to be another ancient Ridgeback instinct). Great friend and great dogs made for a great time, I hope we have the chance to go to another event soon.
If you’re interested in lure coursing with your dog (or coursing at all, with any breed) I recommend you check out the AKC and ASFA sites for more info about events in your area.
So very cool!!! Love lure coursing!
What a fun meet up. Bailie has been two her breeder twice, but wants nothing to do with her family members that are still there. We want to take a trip to TX to see Bailie’s twin littermate one of these days. We shall see. No lure coursing for us. Mom says we don’t need that encouragement.
Wow! Bullitt is gorgeous! I am such a suckered for a muscular rhodie!
Maggie has a new friend, Ruckas,at the park. Ruckas is a tri colored hound as tall as my girl and they are a joy to watch playing leap frog through the long grass and tag across the meadow. Nothing better than a Rhodie running full out, feet thundering as they fly by.
Bullitt is definitely your guy then. He’s built like a tank! And couldn’t agree more, watching a Ridgeback fly is watching joy in motion.
How much fun did that look! Have to say though – showing the photo of the three dogs, isn’t it amazing how girls really do look like girls and boys look like boys.
It’s not always easy to tell, but in this case the difference between the sexes was pretty striking. Bullitt’s head is about the size of his Kali’s and Penny’s combined.
What a fun day! I love that Penny was reunited with her littermates, and the picture that entered my mind when I read that Zero did a little butterfly chasing made me smile. 🙂
