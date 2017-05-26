[VIDEO] Zero’s First Dog Show

We had a week packed with Ridgeback reunions which culminated with Zero entered in his first ever dog show. I think he may have misheard it as “dog showoff” but either way we had a great time catching up with his littermates and learning the ropes.
Kudos to Zero, Mary and you Will for always remembering it’s about the dogs having fun, first and foremost!
We are with you guys, goofing off is so much more fun. Who wants to behave while others feel you up? I did one show myself and got a ribbon because there were no others but Mom says she isn’t interested in showing, so that was it for me. Sports and fun is where it is at for us. Good job getting some practice, though, Zero!
