[UPDATE] Summer Vacation

July 12, 2017

Our bags are packed, and we’re off! Well, some of us are. By the time you read this, Penny, Zero and I will have snuck out in the morning darkness to hit the road east. (And not because we’re deadbeats.) In the infinite naivete of first-time parents, Emily and I decided to take a vacation to Vermont with our six-week-old. The dogs and I are the pack-mules, traveling over land, while Emily and Lincoln serve as our air(line) reinforcements. Eighteen hours of driving vs two hours of flying with a newborn. Pretty much a toss up.

Hopefully Emily will be able to keep Lincoln calm without Zero’s assistance

Zero and Penny enjoyed the customary pre-trip romp at the beach

I’ll have plenty of misadventure and mischief to share upon our return, but likely won’t post here regularly over the next two weeks.

And based on current trends, who knows if Zero will even fit in my car in two weeks?

If you’d like to keep up with the gang on our east coast romp, check us out on instagram for quick daily updates. Hope everyone is enjoying their summer, see you in a couple weeks!

Enjoy your vacation in Vermont although the word “vacation” may be overstating it a bit considering the cast of characters.That being said enjoy your well earned getaway.I’m sure Penny and Zero will enjoy all the new smells in their new territory and that you,Emily and Lincoln will have a great time together.

What a great photo! Looks like a professional ad campaign for an upscale leather luggage company; love the luggage, by the way, even Lincoln has his little piece. Will definitely look out for your vacay posts on Instagram. Boy does this family need a vacation! It’s been the longest puppy 101 class we’ve ever been through! I have been vacationing vicariously thru my Insta friends all Summer. It’s been rather nice actually. Lake Como is fabulous this time of year!👍😎😂😂😂

