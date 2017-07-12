[UPDATE] Summer Vacation

Our bags are packed, and we’re off! Well, some of us are. By the time you read this, Penny, Zero and I will have snuck out in the morning darkness to hit the road east. (And not because we’re deadbeats.) In the infinite naivete of first-time parents, Emily and I decided to take a vacation to Vermont with our six-week-old. The dogs and I are the pack-mules, traveling over land, while Emily and Lincoln serve as our air(line) reinforcements. Eighteen hours of driving vs two hours of flying with a newborn. Pretty much a toss up.

I’ll have plenty of misadventure and mischief to share upon our return, but likely won’t post here regularly over the next two weeks.

If you’d like to keep up with the gang on our east coast romp, check us out on instagram for quick daily updates. Hope everyone is enjoying their summer, see you in a couple weeks!