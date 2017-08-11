[VIDEO] Buckle Up, Kid. It’s Ridgeback Adventure Time. August 11, 2017•dogs Just because you’re not a Ridgeback and you can’t even walk yet doesn’t mean you can’t come along for adventure! Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...
oh my gosh great capture of sleeping puppy sleeping baby. Both Lincoln and Zero have got so big! Too cute – all of them.
This is such a beautiful,natural progression.I’ve never understood how people can shove the dog to the side when a child is born but I know it happens.Not chez Will and Emily though-it is not an either/or for you.In addition to all the joy you are experiencing watching Lincoln it must be so much fun watching Penny and Zero find new ways to dote on him.Thanks for sharing these wonderful moments with us.
Exactly. It’s not a choice for us – love is additive. And we’re overjoyed to add Lincoln and the pups together to make even grander adventures.
‹ Older Comments 1 2 3 4