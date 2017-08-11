Marking Our Territory

[VIDEO] Buckle Up, Kid. It’s Ridgeback Adventure Time.

August 11, 2017

Just because you’re not a Ridgeback and you can’t even walk yet doesn’t mean you can’t come along for adventure!

dogs

This is such a beautiful,natural progression.I’ve never understood how people can shove the dog to the side when a child is born but I know it happens.Not chez Will and Emily though-it is not an either/or for you.In addition to all the joy you are experiencing watching Lincoln it must be so much fun watching Penny and Zero find new ways to dote on him.Thanks for sharing these wonderful moments with us.

