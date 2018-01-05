[VIDEO] 2017 – A Rhodesian Ridgeback Review

Looking towards the future, the destination is still as uncertain as ever. But if we judge a journey by those we meet along the way, then 2017 was a banner year as we added a couple new pups to the pack!
Thanks for coming along for the ride.
Looking towards the future, the destination is still as uncertain as ever. But if we judge a journey by those we meet along the way, then 2017 was a banner year as we added a couple new pups to the pack!
Thanks for coming along for the ride.
Oh Will! This made me smile and it is soooooooooo needed right now. We are going through quite a bit in reference to some family members not being in the greatest health…….and my step daughter is only about 6 wks pregnant and was having difficulties. That is just part of what has been going on. I have never had a year begin with as much uncertainty as 2018 has……but your post gave me the much needed positive mindframe and extra nudge that I was seeking. Lincoln is precious, he looks like you!!! What a cutie and Emily looks as beautiful as ever! The pups of COURSE look adorable! Happy New Year to all of you! Sending much love as always! xoxo
Perfect start to 2018. The future is always uncertain. But it rolls on anyway and faith takes us through it. Happy New Year!
‹ Older Comments 1 2 3