Couch Shopping for Rhodesian Ridgebacks

How many Rhodesian Ridgebacks can fit on your couch? The paradoxical answer is either all of them, or none of them! We recently upgraded our couch to give us all more room and well, you can probably guess how that turned out…
Advertisements
How many Rhodesian Ridgebacks can fit on your couch? The paradoxical answer is either all of them, or none of them! We recently upgraded our couch to give us all more room and well, you can probably guess how that turned out…
So true 😂 great video 😀
Such a cute video. I especially enjoyed watching Lincoln trying to get on the new couch and eventually figuring out how to do it. I bet there will be many happy family memories made on that couch.
Great couch! no matter how big or small…they will find a space to fit into…AND as long as they are near you, touching you or on top of you….they’re happy 🙂
‹ Older Comments 1 2