Rhodesian Ridgeback Grooming and Bathing Tips

It’s Friday, and you know what that means, baby – a seven minute video about dog grooming! And they have the audacity to say I’m not as cool as I used to be…

In any event, from nails to coat to teeth, I get a lot of questions about Ridgeback grooming, so I put this together to cover it all. If you don’t have a Ridgeback hopefully there are still a few universal tips which are helpful. If not, I’ve no doubt you’ll find my forthcoming treatise on expressing anal glands to be worth your time. Wait, where is everyone going???

