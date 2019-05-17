It’s Friday, and you know what that means, baby – a seven minute video about dog grooming! And they have the audacity to say I’m not as cool as I used to be…
In any event, from nails to coat to teeth, I get a lot of questions about Ridgeback grooming, so I put this together to cover it all. If you don’t have a Ridgeback hopefully there are still a few universal tips which are helpful. If not, I’ve no doubt you’ll find my forthcoming treatise on expressing anal glands to be worth your time. Wait, where is everyone going???
2 thoughts on “Rhodesian Ridgeback Grooming and Bathing Tips”
The poodles outvoted me on the teeth brushing though I’ve tried the process through repeated conditioning efforts over the years. Rather than fight them, I switched to a kelp additive which has made an enormous difference though I confess to buying a couple of dental tools for a quick swipe here and there when needed and as I can get in. Outstanding video and especially enjoyed the quality control department’s efforts. 😊
Coconut oil is a cheaper and more healthy way to brush your dogs teeth. I am not sure about your toothpaste but most toothpaste on the market has stuff in it that is not good for dogs. Not sure why but there are also ointments out there meant to put on your dog that have stuff in them not meant for dogs either. Always do your research on your ingredients. You are a good doggie owner so I am sure you have done your research. Just an cheaper alternative for people who might not know. I feed raw bones so most of my dogs teeth care is taken care of with the raw bones scrapping the teeth but one of my dogs still has a tartar problem so we use coconut oil.