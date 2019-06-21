The question is not how much does a Ridgeback weigh, but how much should they weigh. The answer depends entirely on the individual dog.
Today’s video covers some helpful guidelines for ensuring your Ridgeback stays at their healthiest weight, whatever that number may be.
2 thoughts on “How Much Do Rhodesian Ridgebacks Weigh?”
Great video! I would enjoy some more product reviews. I found your coverage of the collars and the bed so helpful. What do you use for dental cleaning? Toothbrushing, treat chews, etc.?
we are on the way to cut back the meals and to reduce the treats…. for Phenny the question is: how much should a st. bernard dog weigh? ;O))))))