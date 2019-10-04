How Do You Get Over Losing Your Dog?

The death of a beloved dog wounds us each in a uniquely terrible way. We fear the day we’ll lose them, we are shattered the moment it happens, but what comes after?

Three years after losing Eko, I finally have the perspective to appreciate all the moments his love still makes possible. There’s no getting over the pain, there’s just getting on with it – knowing the unimaginable hurt is the price we must pay for a love that will guide us for the rest of our lives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

