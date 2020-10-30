Male vs Female Rhodesian Ridgeback: Which One Should You Get?

Should you get a male or female Ridgeback?

It’s one of the most frequent question I get. There’s no shortage of opinions on the matter, and mine is that the personality and disposition of the individual dog is always more important than any generalizations about either sex

That said, there are plenty of tendencies and stereotypes that I wish I had known more about when I first discovered the breed. Not because they’re prescriptive, but because I think they can help inform people about some behaviors, mannerisms and quirks typically common to males or females

A good portion of a first time Ridgeback owner’s mind is devoted to the question, “Is this [insert insane thing] normal?” so hopefully I can help assure people that they and their pup are in good company!

