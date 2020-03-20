2020 Winter Adventures

What do people need in their darkest hour? Toilet paper, apparently. Excellent medical care, definitely. Kindness, always.

And a bit of dumb fun. Or at least I think so! But maybe that’s just because it’s all I can offer at the moment.

It’s an ominous time for the world, but hopefully a dope running around with his Ridgebacks and kids can help you escape for a few minutes. Sending lots of love from my family to yours!

