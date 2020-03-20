What do people need in their darkest hour? Toilet paper, apparently. Excellent medical care, definitely. Kindness, always.
And a bit of dumb fun. Or at least I think so! But maybe that’s just because it’s all I can offer at the moment.
It’s an ominous time for the world, but hopefully a dope running around with his Ridgebacks and kids can help you escape for a few minutes. Sending lots of love from my family to yours!
3 thoughts on “2020 Winter Adventures”
Please thank Dr Emily for going out everyday and helping all those expectant moms in this trying time. Its professionals like her that will help this country get through the pandemic. Have a great weekend!!
Thank you for always sharing! Stay safe and healthy and enjoy every moment, which we know you do! Keep uplifting us all!!!!
Thank you for the beautiful and uplifting video. Thank you to Emily for doing what you do. Stay safe. Still laughing at the last image in the video!